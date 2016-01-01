Dr. Ibrahim Abou Daya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abou Daya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim Abou Daya, MD
Overview
Dr. Ibrahim Abou Daya, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital and Bellin Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Abou Daya works at
Locations
Carlotta Maria Maresca MD800 Cooper Ave Ste 3, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 583-7380
Parkview Hospital Randallia11109 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 482-1004
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Ibrahim Abou Daya, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1790950715
Education & Certifications
- LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine
Dr. Abou Daya speaks Arabic.
