Overview of Dr. Ibrahim Almasry, MD

Dr. Ibrahim Almasry, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Almasry works at Stony Brook Medicine in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Commack, NY and Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.