See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in East Setauket, NY
Dr. Ibrahim Almasry, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ibrahim Almasry, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5.0 (7)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ibrahim Almasry, MD

Dr. Ibrahim Almasry, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Almasry works at Stony Brook Medicine in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Commack, NY and Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Almasry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stonybrook Dialysis Clinic
    26 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-0580
  2. 2
    500 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-9970
  3. 3
    Heart Associates of Long Island
    1320 Stony Brook Rd Ste 100, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-3575
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Heart Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Almasry?

    Jan 17, 2019
    This is an excellent doctor !
    Arlene DAmore — Jan 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ibrahim Almasry, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ibrahim Almasry, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Almasry to family and friends

    Dr. Almasry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Almasry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ibrahim Almasry, MD.

    About Dr. Ibrahim Almasry, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518953462
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Almasry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Almasry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Almasry has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almasry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Almasry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almasry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almasry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almasry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ibrahim Almasry, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.