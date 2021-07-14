Dr. Ibrahim Amjad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amjad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim Amjad, MD
Overview of Dr. Ibrahim Amjad, MD
Dr. Ibrahim Amjad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Amjad works at
Dr. Amjad's Office Locations
-
1
Ibrahim H. Amjad MD PA1100 SW 57th Ave Ph 1, West Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 267-8885
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amjad?
Dr. Ahmjad stepped in when my son's wound ddidn't heal after a pacemaker replacement surgery. He has been careful and caring, knowledgeable and skilled. There are no words to express our gratitude.
About Dr. Ibrahim Amjad, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1477551455
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amjad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amjad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amjad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amjad works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Amjad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amjad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amjad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amjad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.