Overview of Dr. Ibrahim Eid, MD

Dr. Ibrahim Eid, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnston, RI. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital, Morton Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Eid works at Center For Vascular Diseases in Johnston, RI with other offices in Fall River, MA and Taunton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.