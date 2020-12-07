Dr. Ibrahim Eid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim Eid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ibrahim Eid, MD
Dr. Ibrahim Eid, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnston, RI. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital, Morton Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. Eid works at
Dr. Eid's Office Locations
Prima Care Center for Vascular Diseases- Johnston1524 Atwood Ave, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 351-4041Monday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Prima Care Center for Vascular Diseases- Fall River901 S Main St, Fall River, MA 02724 Directions (508) 673-4329Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Prima Care Center for Vascular Diseases- Taunton91 Washington St Unit 201, Taunton, MA 02780 DirectionsTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Morton Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Eid is the best period!
About Dr. Ibrahim Eid, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic and French
- 1083616148
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eid has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eid speaks Arabic and French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Eid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.