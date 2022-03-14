Dr. Ibrahim Fahsah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahsah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim Fahsah, MD
Overview
Dr. Ibrahim Fahsah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Clark Memorial Health, Norton Hospital and Scott Memorial Health.
Dr. Fahsah works at
Locations
Commonwealth Cardiologists Psc210 E Gray St Ste 1002, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 584-0873
Murphy Pain Center207 Sparks Ave Ste 100, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 284-5411
Uofl Health - Jewish Hospital200 Abraham Flexner Way, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 584-2029
First Urology Psc1473 N Gardner St, Scottsburg, IN 47170 Directions (502) 584-2029
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Clark Memorial Health
- Norton Hospital
- Scott Memorial Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fahsah did a great job of explaining my issues and talking through why he was picking the course of treatment. He's assertive yet patient and kind. He has the most incredible memory and remembers details that my own family members can't recall.
About Dr. Ibrahim Fahsah, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1902846157
Education & Certifications
- C.U. Shah Medical College
- Interventional Cardiology

