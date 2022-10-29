Dr. Ibrahim Saeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim Saeed, MD
Overview
Dr. Ibrahim Saeed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They completed their residency with U TX|U TX Houston|U TX|U TX Houston
Dr. Saeed works at
Locations
Virginia Heart44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 400, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (571) 470-8179Wednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Western Missouri Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Effective, helpful, entirely knowledgeable about the issue. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ibrahim Saeed, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1164639670
Education & Certifications
- U TX|U TX Houston|U TX|U TX Houston
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saeed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saeed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saeed works at
Dr. Saeed has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saeed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saeed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saeed.
