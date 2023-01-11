Dr. Ibrahim Sultan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim Sultan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ibrahim Sultan, MD
Dr. Ibrahim Sultan, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Sultan's Office Locations
UPMC Cardiothoracic Surgery5200 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 623-3140
Hospital Affiliations
- Uniontown Hospital
- Upmc East
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In early 2018 I discovered that I had an aneurysm in my ascending aorta and a bicuspid aortic valve. I had been following with another cardiac surgeon who then retired from medicine, so after research I selected Dr. Sultan and the team at UPMC for my care. I am so glad that I did so! Earlier in 2022 we noted that the aneurysm had grown to a size that warranted surgical intervention. I had surgery at the end of November 2022 and I had an excellent outcome. I was discharged after only 4 days stay in the hospital, and my recovery at home progressed even better than I could have imagined. It is now six weeks since my surgery and I am about 90% back to where I was pre-surgery. Dr. Sultan and his entire team did an excellent job and I recommend them highly!
About Dr. Ibrahim Sultan, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1477726115
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Sultan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sultan accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sultan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sultan has seen patients for Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Aortic Dissection and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sultan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultan.
