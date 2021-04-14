See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Ibrahim Tangoren, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
3.2 (45)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ibrahim Tangoren, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.

Dr. Tangoren works at I.A. Tangoren, M.D., P.L.L.C. in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Rosacea and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Canalwood Commons
    2949 Erie Blvd E Ste 110, Syracuse, NY 13224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 424-1430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crouse Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Apr 14, 2021
    I have been a patient at Dr. Tangoren's office for years. I have seen him as well as his staff members for visits. He has always been respectful, knowledgeable, and competent. I have received excellent dermatological care.
    Joseph Strayhorn — Apr 14, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Ibrahim Tangoren, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ibrahim Tangoren, MD.

    About Dr. Ibrahim Tangoren, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770578601
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Pa Health System
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ibrahim Tangoren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tangoren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tangoren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tangoren works at I.A. Tangoren, M.D., P.L.L.C. in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tangoren’s profile.

    Dr. Tangoren has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Rosacea and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tangoren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Tangoren. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tangoren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tangoren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tangoren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

