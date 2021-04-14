Dr. Ibrahim Tangoren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tangoren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim Tangoren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ibrahim Tangoren, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Dr. Tangoren works at
Locations
Canalwood Commons2949 Erie Blvd E Ste 110, Syracuse, NY 13224 Directions (315) 424-1430
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient at Dr. Tangoren's office for years. I have seen him as well as his staff members for visits. He has always been respectful, knowledgeable, and competent. I have received excellent dermatological care.
About Dr. Ibrahim Tangoren, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770578601
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pa Health System
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tangoren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tangoren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tangoren works at
Dr. Tangoren has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Rosacea and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tangoren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tangoren speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Tangoren. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tangoren.
