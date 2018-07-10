Overview of Dr. Ibrahim Zabaneh, MD

Dr. Ibrahim Zabaneh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Franciscan Health Crown Point.



Dr. Zabaneh works at Leung Dental Associates LLC in Munster, IN with other offices in Hammond, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.