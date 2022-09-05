Dr. Ibukun Akinyede, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akinyede is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ibukun Akinyede, DDS
Dr. Ibukun Akinyede, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saint Robert, MO.
Forum Dental St Robert316 Saint Robert Blvd # 104, Saint Robert, MO 65584 Directions (573) 279-6151Monday7:00am - 2:00pmTuesday11:00am - 6:00pmWednesday11:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 2:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Akinyede is very thorough and honest about your dental treatment(s). She does not pressure you into getting something done. She listens to all of her patients, their issues, and what they want and need for dental care. She advises and suggest the best options for prior and future dental care. I have sensitive teeth and gums and have had no issues with her dental procedures of feeling any pain, having teeth pulled, or loosing fillings. I highly recommend her. Her and her team do an exceptional job when it comes to taking care of teeth and taking care of their dental patients.
- Dentistry
- English, Albanian
- Female
- 1215240072
Dr. Akinyede speaks Albanian.
