Dr. Ida Alul, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (24)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ida Alul, MD

Dr. Ida Alul, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bend, OR. They completed their residency with U Minn Hosp & Clins

Dr. Alul works at Infocus Eye Care LLC in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alul's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Infocus Eye Care LLC
    2450 NE Mary Rose Pl Ste 110, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 318-8388
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Charles Bend
  • St. Charles Redmond

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Keratitis
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Keratitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 11, 2020
    Cataract surgery, although common, naturally cause some trepidation in those of us who have made the decision to have it. I chose InFocus for this procedure after interviewing both local providers. Dr Alul did my pre-surgery exams and cataract surgery; coordination of the various pre- and post-surgery activities and procedures was handled by their surgery coordinator, Courtney. I had a great experience and a great result. I was 73 at the time and my cataracts were quite cloudy and caused un-correctible astigmatism. I chose a monovision approach (distance in one eye, reading in the other), and am delighted that I can do everything I need to without glasses. And the brightness and clarity of light and colors are simply amazing. I will wear glasses for nighttime driving and for working at the computer, which is expected and normal (replacement lens are fixed in focus). Dr. Alul was wonderful to deal with: consistently cheerful and professional, patient with my many pre-surgery quest
    M.O. (Bend, Oregon) — Nov 11, 2020
    About Dr. Ida Alul, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770797060
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Minn Hosp & Clins
    Residency
    Internship
    • Truman Med Ctr
    Internship

    Dr. Ida Alul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alul has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Alul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

