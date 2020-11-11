Dr. Ida Alul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ida Alul, MD
Overview of Dr. Ida Alul, MD
Dr. Ida Alul, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bend, OR. They completed their residency with U Minn Hosp & Clins
Dr. Alul works at
Dr. Alul's Office Locations
-
1
Infocus Eye Care LLC2450 NE Mary Rose Pl Ste 110, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 318-8388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alul?
Cataract surgery, although common, naturally cause some trepidation in those of us who have made the decision to have it. I chose InFocus for this procedure after interviewing both local providers. Dr Alul did my pre-surgery exams and cataract surgery; coordination of the various pre- and post-surgery activities and procedures was handled by their surgery coordinator, Courtney. I had a great experience and a great result. I was 73 at the time and my cataracts were quite cloudy and caused un-correctible astigmatism. I chose a monovision approach (distance in one eye, reading in the other), and am delighted that I can do everything I need to without glasses. And the brightness and clarity of light and colors are simply amazing. I will wear glasses for nighttime driving and for working at the computer, which is expected and normal (replacement lens are fixed in focus). Dr. Alul was wonderful to deal with: consistently cheerful and professional, patient with my many pre-surgery quest
About Dr. Ida Alul, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1770797060
Education & Certifications
- U Minn Hosp & Clins
- Truman Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alul works at
Dr. Alul has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Alul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.