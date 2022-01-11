Overview

Dr. Ida Gagliardi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from COMANCHE COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.



Dr. Gagliardi works at Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida Inc in Bonita Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.