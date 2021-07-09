Dr. Ida Gorenburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorenburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ida Gorenburg, MD
Overview of Dr. Ida Gorenburg, MD
Dr. Ida Gorenburg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Gorenburg's Office Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Assoc.230 Worcester St, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 431-5220
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Inc.291 Independence Dr, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 541-6620
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Gorenburg‘s for a decade now. I couldn’t ask for a better primary care physician. She’s always proactively thinking about my global healthcare meaning that any question I have, she’s always considering the other things that I should be thinking about even if I’m not already. She’s a wonderful collaborative partner. I truly feel so lucky to have her in my corner.
About Dr. Ida Gorenburg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1053386771
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorenburg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorenburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorenburg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorenburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorenburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorenburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.