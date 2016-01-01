Dr. Idaira Tejedor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tejedor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Idaira Tejedor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Idaira Tejedor, MD
Dr. Idaira Tejedor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stratford, CT. They graduated from Universidad de Las Palmas De Gran Canaria and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Tejedor's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group99 Hawley Ln Ste 1120, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 377-5988Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Neurological Specialists P.C.52 Beach Rd Ste 202, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 254-0284Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group300 Post Rd W Ste 102, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 226-2499
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Coventry Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Idaira Tejedor, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1356758387
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Universidad de Las Palmas De Gran Canaria
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Tejedor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tejedor speaks Spanish.
Dr. Tejedor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tejedor.
