Overview of Dr. Idaira Tejedor, MD

Dr. Idaira Tejedor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stratford, CT. They graduated from Universidad de Las Palmas De Gran Canaria and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Tejedor works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Stratford, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT and Westport, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tejedor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    99 Hawley Ln Ste 1120, Stratford, CT 06614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 377-5988
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Neurological Specialists P.C.
    52 Beach Rd Ste 202, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 254-0284
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    300 Post Rd W Ste 102, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 226-2499

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wada Test
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Memory Evaluation
Wada Test
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Memory Evaluation

Wada Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    • Coventry Health Care

    About Dr. Idaira Tejedor, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1356758387
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Universidad de Las Palmas De Gran Canaria
    • Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Idaira Tejedor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tejedor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tejedor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tejedor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tejedor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tejedor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tejedor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.