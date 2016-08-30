Overview of Dr. Idalia Rivera-Matos, MD

Dr. Idalia Rivera-Matos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico|University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.



Dr. Rivera-Matos works at NASA Pediatrics in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.