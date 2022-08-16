See All Neurologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Idan Sharon, MD

Neurology
4.2 (50)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Idan Sharon, MD

Dr. Idan Sharon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Sharon works at Idan Sharon MD in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Low Back Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sharon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Idan Sharon MD PC
    345 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 945-4554
  2. 2
    Idan Sharon MD
    6917 Shore Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 680-8105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Low Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Vertigo
Low Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuralgia in the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Tardive Dystonia Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 16, 2022
    I worked with him for years and was my favorite person. Unfortunately he no longer takes my insurance and I can’t find any other doctor that is half the doc he is
    Erica — Aug 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Idan Sharon, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1205852845
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center|Tulane University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hosp
    Medical Education
    • TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
