Overview

Dr. Idaylis Morono-Ponce, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Keralty Hospital Miami.



Dr. Morono-Ponce works at Premier Value Family Medicine in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.