Dr. Idelfia Marte, MD
Overview of Dr. Idelfia Marte, MD
Dr. Idelfia Marte, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Marte's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Clearwater - McMullen Booth3280 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 200, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 216-1141
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marte is very professional! She is a A+listener, and does not push unwanted or unneeded tests.
About Dr. Idelfia Marte, MD
- Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629023080
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- St Lukes/Roosevelt
- Columbia University
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marte accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marte has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marte speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Marte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marte.
