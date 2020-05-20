Dr. Iden Cowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iden Cowan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Iden Cowan, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Benton, AR. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED.
Dr. Cowan works at
Locations
Saline Memorial Hospital1 Medical Park Dr, Benton, AR 72015 Directions (501) 776-6093
- 2 3613 Williams Dr Ste 802, Georgetown, TX 78628 Directions (512) 467-7246
North Little Rock4020 Richards Rd Ste A, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 773-6993
Pain Treatment Centers of America, Little Rock8907 Kanis Rd Ste 400, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 773-6993
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Dr Cowan because my regular doctor could not figure out my knee and hip pain. Dr Cowan figured it out immediately and put me on 800 mg ibuprofen and hydrocodone 5/325 twice a day. She did injections in my back and when they worked she did the nerve burning and I am still on the low dose of pain pills and my pain is now minimal. I haven’t cried over the pain in 6 months. A lot of people complain about her lowering her meds but that is her job. She is suppose to help you manage pain not feed you with more pills. My husband has been in pain management for 10 years and his doctor never listens to him. He just pushes more drugs so I am very happy Dr Cowan was not like that. I miss her already since she moved back to Texas but I hope that Dr Hunt will be just as good. I haven’t met him yet because of COVID-19 but if he is like her we will get along just fine
About Dr. Iden Cowan, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1700029832
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Hendrix College
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cowan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cowan works at
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowan, there are benefits to both methods.