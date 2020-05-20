Overview

Dr. Iden Cowan, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Benton, AR. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED.



Dr. Cowan works at Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton, AR with other offices in Georgetown, TX, North Little Rock, AR and Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.