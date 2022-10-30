Overview of Dr. Idida Kaplan, MD

Dr. Idida Kaplan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Kaplan works at Glaucoma Diagnosis/Treatmnt Ctr in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.