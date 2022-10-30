Dr. Idida Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Idida Kaplan, MD
Overview of Dr. Idida Kaplan, MD
Dr. Idida Kaplan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
-
1
Glaucoma Diagnosis/Treatmnt Ctr935 Northern Blvd Ste 204, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-1168
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaplan?
I have been a patient of Dr. Kaplan's for many years and recommended her to family and friends. Dr. Kaplan is knowledgeable, experienced and provides unparalleled individual attention to her patients. If you have a concern, she will always fit you into her schedule. She takes the time to thoughtfully listen and answer any questions. She is warm, caring and a truly kind human being. Dr. Kaplan is thorough and pays attention to small details and is meticulous in her care. One of the traits that sets her apart from other eye doctors is that she always develops a plan to care for your eyes and makes you feel you are working as a team. You leave her office confident your eyes are in good hands. On a personal level, I have had a serious dry eye problem for years. Dr. Kaplan has helped to maintain the health of my eyes which has improved the quality of my life. I am so fortunate to have Dr. Kaplan for my doctor and recommend her unequivocally to anyone. She is simply the best!
About Dr. Idida Kaplan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1043318595
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaplan speaks Hebrew.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.