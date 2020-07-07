Dr. Ido Friedman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ido Friedman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ido Friedman, DPM
Dr. Ido Friedman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
Village Podiatry Centers of Canton132 Riverstone Ter Ste 101, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (678) 880-0036
Village Podiatry Centers- Cumming960 Sanders Rd Ste 100, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 889-9596
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This morning was my first visit with Dr. Friedman. He was personable and took his time to explain exactly what was going on with my feet. Additionally, he was very gentle with the work he performed on my big toenails. I will follow his advice for continuing treatment and look forward to seeing him again in October.
About Dr. Ido Friedman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- American Foot & Leg Specialists, Forest Park With Affiliation To The Scholl's College Of Podiatric Medicine|Covenant Surgicenter and Affiliated Hospitals, Lubbock, Texas|Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedman speaks Hebrew.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.