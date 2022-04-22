Overview

Dr. Idorenyin Aiku, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center.



Dr. Aiku works at Mmg Urology in Lawton, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.