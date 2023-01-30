Dr. Idris Gharbaoui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gharbaoui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Idris Gharbaoui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Idris Gharbaoui, MD
Dr. Idris Gharbaoui, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Mohamed V University -Faculte de Medecine and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Gharbaoui works at
Dr. Gharbaoui's Office Locations
-
1
Fondren Orthopedic Group - Fondren Main St7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-4001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Orthopedic Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Community Health Network
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gharbaoui?
Surprised at how fast it was for the appointment and then the place was quick to get in and out,I would highly recommend this place.
About Dr. Idris Gharbaoui, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1992731392
Education & Certifications
- Reims University Hospital
- Hospital Aviconnes
- Hospital Aviconnes
- Mohamed V University -Faculte de Medecine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gharbaoui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gharbaoui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gharbaoui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gharbaoui works at
Dr. Gharbaoui has seen patients for Broken Arm, Humerus Fracture, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gharbaoui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gharbaoui speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Gharbaoui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gharbaoui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gharbaoui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gharbaoui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.