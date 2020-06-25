Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Ani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Ani, MD
Overview of Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Ani, MD
Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Ani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Dr. Ani works at
Dr. Ani's Office Locations
-
1
TPMG - Urology860 Omni Blvd, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-2562Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ani?
Dr. Ani has been my urologist since I moved to the area in 2016. He always listens to my concerns and I feel active in my treatment plan with him. His care has definitely improved my quality of life in regards to my urological issues. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Ani, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1992967046
Education & Certifications
- Case Western University Urology Institute
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ani works at
Dr. Ani has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Ani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.