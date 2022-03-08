Dr. Ifeolumipo Sofola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sofola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ifeolumipo Sofola, MD
Overview of Dr. Ifeolumipo Sofola, MD
Dr. Ifeolumipo Sofola, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Sofola works at
Dr. Sofola's Office Locations
-
1
Allergy & ENT Associates- The Woodlands Town Center9301 Pinecroft Dr Ste 100, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 364-1001
-
2
Allergy & ENT Associates Montgomery123 Blue Heron Dr # 100, Montgomery, TX 77316 Directions (936) 582-6853
-
3
Allergy & ENT Associates- The Woodlands Sterling Ridge10847 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 100, The Woodlands, TX 77382 Directions (281) 364-8001
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sofola?
Dr. Sofola is very knowledgeable, professional and is an artist surgically. I was very pleased with my surgical results. He has a great bedside manner. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Ifeolumipo Sofola, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Igbo, Spanish and Yoruba
- 1578621256
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins
- National Naval Medical Center
- Emory University
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sofola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sofola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sofola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sofola works at
Dr. Sofola speaks Igbo, Spanish and Yoruba.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Sofola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sofola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sofola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sofola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.