Dr. Ifeoma Egbuonu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egbuonu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ifeoma Egbuonu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ifeoma Egbuonu, MD
Dr. Ifeoma Egbuonu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Nigeria / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center, Mimbres Memorial Hospital, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Egbuonu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Egbuonu's Office Locations
-
1
Brooklyn Hospital Center121 DeKalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 250-6930
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mimbres Memorial Hospital
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Egbuonu?
We did not have to wait more than 30 minutes, which is pretty good for doctors in our area. She was very kind and extremely thorough. I am shocked that anyone gave her a bad review.
About Dr. Ifeoma Egbuonu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1083010060
Education & Certifications
- University of Nigeria / College of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Egbuonu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Egbuonu accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Egbuonu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Egbuonu works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Egbuonu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egbuonu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Egbuonu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Egbuonu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.