Overview of Dr. Ifeoma Iwelumo, MD

Dr. Ifeoma Iwelumo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They graduated from College of Medicine of The University of Lagos and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Iwelumo works at Lakeview Medical Center in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Passaic, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.