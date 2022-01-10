See All Pediatricians in Clifton, NJ
Dr. Ifeoma Iwelumo, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (42)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ifeoma Iwelumo, MD

Dr. Ifeoma Iwelumo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They graduated from College of Medicine of The University of Lagos and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.

Dr. Iwelumo works at Lakeview Medical Center in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Passaic, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Iwelumo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeview Pediatrics
    266 Lakeview Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 340-1222
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Integrated Medical Care of Hudson Ctny
    124 Gregory Ave Ste 201, Passaic, NJ 07055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 471-4440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
  • St. Mary’s General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peak Expiratory Flow Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 10, 2022
    Omg we love Dr. Iwelumo. She is so kind, loving, sweet, soft spoken, and very concerned about her patients. My grandchildren has been going to her for more then 18 years. She even calls home to check on her patients. The staff is very nice too. I would recommend Dr. Iwelume to all my friends/ family. I have never had any issues with the Dr. Or staff. I have never waited long to see her unless I was a walk in and I understand that. Dr. Iwelumo is the best. Love Lorie BUIE ??
    Lorie Buie — Jan 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ifeoma Iwelumo, MD
    About Dr. Ifeoma Iwelumo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205897865
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children's Hospital Of New Jersey At Beth Israel Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • College of Medicine of The University of Lagos
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ifeoma Iwelumo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iwelumo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iwelumo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iwelumo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Iwelumo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iwelumo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iwelumo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iwelumo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

