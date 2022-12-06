Overview of Dr. Ifeoma Izuchukwu, MD

Dr. Ifeoma Izuchukwu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clinton, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.



Dr. Izuchukwu works at Zion Family Practice in Clinton, MD with other offices in Marina del Rey, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.