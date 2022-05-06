Overview of Dr. Ifeoma Ojukwu, MD

Dr. Ifeoma Ojukwu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ojukwu works at Capital District Pediatrics in Albany, NY with other offices in Troy, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.