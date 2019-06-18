Dr. Ifeoma Okeke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okeke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ifeoma Okeke, MD
Dr. Ifeoma Okeke, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health La Grange and Harrison County Hospital.
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology2210 Green Valley Rd, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 945-4000
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Harrison County Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
She saved my fathers life and I am so thankful for the love and care she showed us.
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Okeke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okeke accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okeke has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okeke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Okeke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okeke.
