Dr. Ifeoma Okeke, MD

Medical Oncology
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ifeoma Okeke, MD

Dr. Ifeoma Okeke, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health La Grange and Harrison County Hospital.

Dr. Okeke works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Kresge Way in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Okeke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology
    2210 Green Valley Rd, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 945-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd
  • Baptist Health La Grange
  • Harrison County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Ifeoma Okeke, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134168578
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ifeoma Okeke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okeke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Okeke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Okeke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Okeke works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Kresge Way in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Dr. Okeke’s profile.

    Dr. Okeke has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okeke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Okeke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okeke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okeke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okeke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

