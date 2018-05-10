Dr. Ifeyinwa Stitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ifeyinwa Stitt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Annapolis Obgyn Associates P.A.2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 304, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 573-9530
Waugh Chappel2401 Brandermill Blvd Ste 350, Gambrills, MD 21054 Directions (410) 573-9530
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I seen Dr. Stitt for the first time yesterday and her bedside manner was great. Dr. Stitt was so amazing and caring she didn't rush at all. All my question was answer I trust in her decision hundred percent. I look forward seeing her again I will truly recommend Dr. Stitt if you truly want a trust and honest doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1477539054
- Uniformed Srvs U, Bethesda
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
Dr. Stitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stitt has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, High Risk Pregnancy and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stitt.
