Dr. Ifteqar Syed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ifteqar Syed, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Paris, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Med School At Houston
Dr. Syed works at
Pain Management Institute4650 Lamar Ave, Paris, TX 75462 Directions (903) 785-3400
Paris Clinic3150 Clarksville St Ste 300, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 785-0078
- 3 701 W 14th St, Texarkana, TX 75501 Directions (903) 785-3400
- Paris Regional Medical Center
- Titus Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Acupuncture laser therapy has help me with my pain level rightly went from 8 to 9 to a 4 With just three treatments. He has an excellent bedside manner very caring has been the only pain management physician That has helped me.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- University Tx Med School At Houston
