Overview

Dr. Ifteqar Syed, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Paris, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Med School At Houston



Dr. Syed works at Syed Pain Management Institute in Paris, TX with other offices in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.