Dr. Ifthekar Unnissa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ifthekar Unnissa, MD
Dr. Ifthekar Unnissa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Katy, TX.
Dr. Unnissa works at
Dr. Unnissa's Office Locations
Fry Road Pediatrics P.a21372 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 578-9766
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Shes the best doctor in Katy Texas !!
About Dr. Ifthekar Unnissa, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Unnissa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Unnissa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Unnissa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Unnissa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unnissa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unnissa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unnissa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.