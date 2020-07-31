Overview

Dr. Iftiker Ahmad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Ahmad works at Michigan Gastroenterology Institute in East Lansing, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.