Dr. Iftiker Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Iftiker Ahmad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Gastroenterology Institute1650 Ramblewood Dr Ste 100, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 351-2340
-
2
Pharmacy Plus #32909 E Grand River Ave, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 332-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been using him for 10+ years. He has fit me in between lunch breaks during bad flares and always gets back to my messages within 24 hours. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Iftiker Ahmad, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1184673402
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
