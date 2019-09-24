Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center.
Locations
Southern Colorado Dermatology2001 Lake Ave, Pueblo, CO 81004 Directions (719) 564-5544
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
THE FINEST MOST PROFESSIONAL DOCTOR AND OFFICE STAFF. SMART, SINCERE, KIND GENEROUS WITH TIME. A MODEL FOR A WHAT A DOCTOR SHOULD BE.
About Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1851376305
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anatomic Pathology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
