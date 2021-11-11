Dr. Iftikhar Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iftikhar Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Iftikhar Ali, MD
Dr. Iftikhar Ali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West, Freeman Neosho Hospital, Mercy Hospital Carthage, Mercy Hospital Joplin and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
- 1 2613 S Main St, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 624-8730
Ali Internal Medicine Associates PC2216 E 32nd St Ste 101, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 624-8730
Hospital Affiliations
- Freeman Hospital West
- Freeman Neosho Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Carthage
- Mercy Hospital Joplin
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ali is awesome! My family moved to Joplin 2017 yet to find a good doctor, I came from Houston Medical Center Tx. area a year ago went from doctor to doctor here in Joplin omg ugh! Researched more doctors again found Dr Ali, there is no comparison hands down Dr Ali and his staff are so kind and knowledgeable and my 18 yr old son he took right up with Dr Ali that alone is something else for my son is not big on doctors or people at all. Dr Ali is a blessing. Allhuka kabar(God be with you) Dr.Ali.
About Dr. Iftikhar Ali, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Ross University, Roseau
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
