Dr. Iftikhar Chowdhry, MB BS is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Chowdhry works at Arthritis Centers Of Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.