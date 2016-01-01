Dr. Iftikhar Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iftikhar Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Iftikhar Khan, MD
Dr. Iftikhar Khan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saginaw, MI.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
-
1
Jeffrey R Levin MD PC4705 Towne Centre Rd Ste 302, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 799-2640
-
2
Tri City Urology Assoc Inc705 E Frank St, Caro, MI 48723 Directions (989) 673-1670Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Mclaren Bay Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
About Dr. Iftikhar Khan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1134100175
Education & Certifications
- Epilepsy and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.