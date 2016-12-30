Dr. Iftikhar Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iftikhar Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Iftikhar Malik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Locations
-
1
Dusan Hutak MD2800 N California St Ste 7, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 941-0791
-
2
St. Joseph's Medical Center1800 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 941-0791
Hospital Affiliations
- Dameron Hospital
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
If it wasn't for Dr. Malik and his thoroughness, my carcinoid tumors would have never been discovered and treated. I am so thankful to him for saving my life and giving me more happy years to torment my wife. He also has a wonderful sense of humor, which is so refreshing.
About Dr. Iftikhar Malik, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.