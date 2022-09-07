Overview of Dr. Ifzal Bangash, MD

Dr. Ifzal Bangash, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Bangash works at Centegra Immediate Care Center-McHenry in McHenry, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.