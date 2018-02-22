Overview of Dr. Ighia Aintablian, MD

Dr. Ighia Aintablian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia.



Dr. Aintablian works at IGHIA AINTABLIAN INC in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.