Dr. Ighia Aintablian, MD
Overview of Dr. Ighia Aintablian, MD
Dr. Ighia Aintablian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia.
Dr. Aintablian works at
Dr. Aintablian's Office Locations
Ighia Aintablian MD A Professional Corp.1510 S Central Ave Ste 450, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 500-8822
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
dr aintablian is a very caring and educated doctor , my son has been seeing him since he was born hes been more then great with us,i cant thank you enouh doc !!!
About Dr. Ighia Aintablian, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Armenian
- 1548358369
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aintablian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aintablian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aintablian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aintablian speaks Arabic and Armenian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Aintablian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aintablian.
