Dr. Iglal El-Henawi, MD

Hematology
2.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Iglal El-Henawi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.

Dr. El-Henawi works at Anchor Hospice LLC in Hemet, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anchor Hospice LLC
    4020 W Florida Ave, Hemet, CA 92545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 765-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Apr 23, 2018
    She's my Dr 7-8 yrs & deserves a higher score than 3.5. After asking my pharmacist, he recommended her.My 1st time I didn't care for her, a personality thing, she was thorough & the staff was great.It took 3 visits before I liked her, just had to get use to her.She has a great memory, even after 6 mos she remembers the last visit.Minus=having to wait a month for an appt.Positive=getting in quickly for emergency unless you should call 911: & you are seen at appt time for the most part.I like her!
    Hemet — Apr 23, 2018
    About Dr. Iglal El-Henawi, MD

    • Hematology
    • 56 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1023234812
    Education & Certifications

    • KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
    • Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Hematology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iglal El-Henawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Henawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. El-Henawi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. El-Henawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. El-Henawi works at Anchor Hospice LLC in Hemet, CA. View the full address on Dr. El-Henawi’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Henawi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Henawi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Henawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Henawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

