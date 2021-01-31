See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Ignacio Coro, MD

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
2.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ignacio Coro, MD

Dr. Ignacio Coro, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Coro works at ORTHOPEDIC & TRAUMATOLOGY N in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Traumatology & Rehab. Center Inc.
    9950 Sw 40th St, Miami, FL 33165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 551-7340

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Ignacio Coro, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083778641
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ignacio Coro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coro accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Coro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coro works at ORTHOPEDIC & TRAUMATOLOGY N in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Coro’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Coro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

