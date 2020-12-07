Overview of Dr. Ignacio Montes, MD

Dr. Ignacio Montes, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with E Va Med Sch|E Va Med Sch|U Hosp Caldas



Dr. Montes works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Kresge Way in Louisville, KY with other offices in La Grange, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.