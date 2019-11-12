See All Pediatricians in Rockford, IL
Dr. Ignacio Omengan, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ignacio Omengan, MD

Dr. Ignacio Omengan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.

Dr. Omengan works at Rockford Office in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Omengan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ignacio Omengan
    461 N Mulford Rd Ste 10, Rockford, IL 61107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 394-1930

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Circumcision
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Circumcision

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 12, 2019
    Dr. Omengan has been our children’s pediatrician for 14 years. He and his staff have been wonderful. Getting appointments and referrals with ease and having pleasant visits make it easy to recommend this office.
    — Nov 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ignacio Omengan, MD
    About Dr. Ignacio Omengan, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912911785
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ignacio Omengan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omengan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Omengan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Omengan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Omengan works at Rockford Office in Rockford, IL. View the full address on Dr. Omengan’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Omengan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omengan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omengan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omengan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

