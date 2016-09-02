Overview

Dr. Ignacio Orellana, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Joliet, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY CENTRO-OCCIDENTAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE 'DR. P.A. ORTIZ' and is affiliated with Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Orellana works at Santa Fe Family Clinic in Joliet, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.