Dr. Ignacio Valdes, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (43)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ignacio Valdes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Valdes works at Womens Center at Glendale Memorial Hospital in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glendale Office
    222 W Eulalia St Ste 211, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 502-4567

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Menstruation
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Menstruation

Treatment frequency



Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nuchal Translucency Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 05, 2022
    Dr. Valdes is an incredible doctor. He is diligent and compassionate. He addresses all concerns and makes patients feel well taken care of. I trusted Dr. Valdes 100% during my pregnancy. I struggle with anxiety and knowing he was my doctor always put my mind at ease. You are in the best hands with him.
    S.sahakyan — Oct 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ignacio Valdes, MD
    About Dr. Ignacio Valdes, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265534580
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of Wisconsin Madison
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ignacio Valdes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valdes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valdes works at Womens Center at Glendale Memorial Hospital in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Valdes’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

