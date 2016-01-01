Dr. Ignacio Valdes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ignacio Valdes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine.
Blue Bonnet Clinic7505 Fannin St Ste 170, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 702-2670
Danielle Etter Pllc4010 Blue Bonnet Blvd Ste 202, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 661-1887
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Clinical Pathology and Psychiatry
Dr. Valdes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valdes has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valdes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valdes speaks Spanish.
