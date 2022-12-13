See All Other Doctors in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Ignatios Papas, DO

Regenerative Medicine
5.0 (84)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ignatios Papas, DO

Dr. Ignatios Papas, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida, Morsani College of Medicine.

Dr. Papas works at Regenexx Tampa Bay in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL, Tampa, FL and Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Papas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regenexx Tampa Bay
    2401 University Pkwy Ste 104, Sarasota, FL 34243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 591-2784
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Regenexx Tampa Bay
    100 2nd Ave S Ste 904S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 231-2680
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Regenexx Tampa Bay
    8600 Hidden River Pkwy Ste 700, Tampa, FL 33637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 861-2294
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Regenexx at New Regeneration Orthopedics of Florida
    1412 Trovillion Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 258-5840
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Fluoroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Injection of Tendon Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ignatios Papas, DO

    • Regenerative Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851710925
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Carolinas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida, Morsani College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ignatios Papas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Papas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Papas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Papas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

