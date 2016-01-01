Dr. Ignatius Hneleski III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hneleski III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ignatius Hneleski III, MD
Dr. Ignatius Hneleski III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Vistarr Laser & Vision Centers845 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382 Directions (610) 692-8100
- 2 20 PAOLI PIKE, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (610) 692-8100
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Hneleski III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hneleski III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hneleski III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hneleski III has seen patients for Floaters, Stye and Excision of Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hneleski III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hneleski III speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hneleski III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hneleski III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hneleski III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hneleski III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.